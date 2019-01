Today’s Headlines

These two photos immediately explain the importance of street design in lowering speeds (Strong Towns)

Transit openings and construction projects nationwide in 2019 (The Transport Politic)

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions spiked in 2018 (LA Times)

Trump’s temper tantrum is having serious ripple effects on airport security (CNN, The Hill)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF