Today’s Headlines

2018 was the year of the scooter, and Santa Monica was its epicenter (Curbed)

San Jose gives a scooter ultimatum (RouteFifty)

The quick, cheap transportation of the future: Lime scoots around the globe (SF Chronicle)

Build bike-share for equity first (Medium)

Governor-elect Newsom speaks in Fresno in support, criticism of High Speed Rail project (ABC)

Caltrain to buy more electric train sets (Railway Technology)

Emeryville considers a huge mixed-use tower next to a freeway, with plenty of parking (KTVU)

Highway and rail improvements awarded $ in Monterey, Santa Cruz counties (Monterey Herald)

New freeway in Modesto gets federal dollars (Modesto Bee)

Waymo talks about how they’re teaching cars to drive (Medium)

Companies are asking cities to pay for autonomous car testing (The Drive)

Clean cars act reintroduced in CA (Planetizen)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF