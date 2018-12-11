Today’s Headlines

  • 2018 was the year of the scooter, and Santa Monica was its epicenter (Curbed)
  • San Jose gives a scooter ultimatum (RouteFifty)
  • The quick, cheap transportation of the future: Lime scoots around the globe (SF Chronicle)
  • Build bike-share for equity first (Medium)
  • Governor-elect Newsom speaks in Fresno in support, criticism of High Speed Rail project (ABC)
  • Caltrain to buy more electric train sets (Railway Technology)
  • Emeryville considers a huge mixed-use tower next to a freeway, with plenty of parking (KTVU)
  • Highway and rail improvements awarded $ in Monterey, Santa Cruz counties (Monterey Herald)
  • New freeway in Modesto gets federal dollars (Modesto Bee)
  • Waymo talks about how they’re teaching cars to drive (Medium)
  • Companies are asking cities to pay for autonomous car testing (The Drive)
  • Clean cars act reintroduced in CA (Planetizen)

