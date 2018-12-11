Today’s Headlines
- 2018 was the year of the scooter, and Santa Monica was its epicenter (Curbed)
- San Jose gives a scooter ultimatum (RouteFifty)
- The quick, cheap transportation of the future: Lime scoots around the globe (SF Chronicle)
- Build bike-share for equity first (Medium)
- Governor-elect Newsom speaks in Fresno in support, criticism of High Speed Rail project (ABC)
- Caltrain to buy more electric train sets (Railway Technology)
- Emeryville considers a huge mixed-use tower next to a freeway, with plenty of parking (KTVU)
- Highway and rail improvements awarded $ in Monterey, Santa Cruz counties (Monterey Herald)
- New freeway in Modesto gets federal dollars (Modesto Bee)
- Waymo talks about how they’re teaching cars to drive (Medium)
- Companies are asking cities to pay for autonomous car testing (The Drive)
- Clean cars act reintroduced in CA (Planetizen)
