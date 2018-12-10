Today’s Headlines
- LA Mayor Garcetti talks a good climate-fight game, but does he mean it? (LA Times)
- Goleta city council votes to ban scooters (Noozhawk)
- Record rain, mudslides, snow, and road closures come to California (LA Times)
- CA high-speed rail year in review (Global Railway Review)
- Forum: Should Mt. Tamalpais allow e-bikes? (Bicycle Retailer)
- German town adds pedestrian signals featuring Elvis (The Things)
- Housing, housing, housing in the new CA legislative session (San Diego Union Tribune)
- California goes YIMBY (CityLab)
- LA Times editorial: Don’t develop Tejon Pass
- Minneapolis ends zoning for single-family housing, confronting its history of segregation (Slate)
- Highway funding goes out to:
- A roundabout in Lamont (Bakersfield Now)
- Highway upgrades, rehabilitations in San Diego (Times of San Diego)
- Highway 70 improvements in Oroville (Chico Enterprise-Record)
- Uninformed climate denier finds a way to blame unimplemented climate planning for CA’s housing shortage (SGV Tribune)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF