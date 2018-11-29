Today’s Headlines
- Catastrophic and cascading health risks from climate change are already here (NY Times)
- 710 freeway extension is officially dead (Pasadena Now)
- US DOT releases $281 million for transit projects (Mass Transit)
- That’s $100 million for LA’s Purple Line, and $80 million for San Diego Mid-Coast Light Rail (KSBY)
- Is the federal mass transit program in the red? (Eno Transportation Weekly)
- Meet the artist installing much-needed benches at LA bus stops (LA Times)
- This atlas maps and ranks transit in U.S. cities (CityLab)
- What happens when your bike is stolen (Greater Greater Washington)
- Cities prepare for catastrophic amounts of rain (Yale Climate Connections)
- Bird to let entrepreneurs manage their own e-scooter fleets (SmartCitiesDive)
- Boulder on the highway! (Modesto Bee)
- The need to make money from underused parking lots (Route Fifty)
