Today’s Headlines
Today is Giving Tuesday: Donate to Streetsblog California so we can keep doing what we do
- Yesterday a big report came out showing that Californians need to drive less (Sacramento Bee)
- But cities keep building for cars:
- Plan to widen I-405 approved in Orange County (Construction Dive)
- Pasadena may build overpass for Gold Line, not to speed train but to “fix congestion,” and with no safety measure for bikes, peds (Pasadena Star News)
- Why electric vehicles can’t solve this (Meeting of the Minds)
- Four ways cities can cut emissions right away: Avoid, shift, share, improve (The Conversation)
- Yet another study shows that people who walk and bike to shopping districts spend more $ than people who drive (TreeHugger)
- What happens to kid culture when streets go car-free (CityLab)
- Prevent urban sprawl, save $ (World Resources Institute)
- Study: Chill, people, scooters are not blocking all your sidewalks (Mobility Lab)
- This building had no lights, no helmet. What did it expect? (SF Gate)
- There’s no roadmap yet for autonomous vehicles (Next City)
- GM is cutting back, again (Vox)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF