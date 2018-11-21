Today’s Headlines

Have a wonderful holiday. Streetsblog California will be back on Monday.

Climate change policies that work (Vox)

“Cumulative climate hazards” are a broad threat to humanity (Nature)

Amount of Thanksgiving travel just gets higher and higher (KTLA)

How Gavin Newsom can be the environmental leader we need (CALmatters)

Apple maps is collecting street-level pedestrian data, starting in California (MacRumors)

Acquiring land for high speed rail from rich landowners in the Central Valley is a slow process (LA Times)

Election results: Record number of women win office (CALmatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF