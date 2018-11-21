Today’s Headlines
Have a wonderful holiday. Streetsblog California will be back on Monday.
- Climate change policies that work (Vox)
- “Cumulative climate hazards” are a broad threat to humanity (Nature)
- Amount of Thanksgiving travel just gets higher and higher (KTLA)
- How Gavin Newsom can be the environmental leader we need (CALmatters)
- Apple maps is collecting street-level pedestrian data, starting in California (MacRumors)
- Acquiring land for high speed rail from rich landowners in the Central Valley is a slow process (LA Times)
- Election results: Record number of women win office (CALmatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF