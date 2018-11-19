Today’s Headlines
- Grade separation planned for Gold Line at California Blvd (Pasadena Now)
- I learned to fix my bike at a bicycle collective (TreeHugger)
- Google to build massive transit village in downtown San Jose (Mercury News)
- CA auditor report: HSR is not on schedule (Eno Transportation Weekly)
- Plan for cashless toll collection in Bay Area will save money and time (SF Chronicle)
- Wildfires turn SF air into a toxic smog (Sputnik News)
- Bay Area’s bad air will last through Tuesday (SF Chronicle)
- National impact of California’s election results (Capitol Weekly)
- VW spending the bucks on electric, autonomous vehicles (Auto News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF