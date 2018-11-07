Today’s Headlines
- See transportation-related election results at The Transport Politic
- What it would really take to make all cars electric (Forbes)
- SFMTA names a woman as head of Muni (SF Examiner)
- Can a firefighter’s death change a culture of distracted driving? (The OCR)
- Fresno’s ambitious plans for a high speed rail station (Fresno Bee)
- Cities for women (The Naked City)
- What if our urban trees die? (LA Magazine)
- This commuter finds an e-bike cuts commute costs (ABC)
- A smart city is an accessible city (The Atlantic)
- And now: Scary-and spectacular–pedestrian bridges (ValueWalk)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF