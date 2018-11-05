Today’s Headlines
- Free transit rides on election day will test voter turnout/transportation connection (Curbed)
- “Environmentalist” doesn’t just mean white and wealthy (CityLab)
- Contra Costa County rewards environmentally benign commutes (East County Today)
- Fresno considers Complete Streets redesign of its main street (Fresno Bee)
- Critical bicycle-pedestrian connection over highway in East Palo Alto set to open in spring (Palo Alto Online)
- GM plans to make ebikes (The Verge)
- California’s rural residents find a green way to get around (San Luis Obispo Tribune)
- AAA buys autonomous vehicle testing site (San Francisco Business Times)
- Autonomous car regulations may depend on Tuesday’s election results (Axios)
- Uber wants back in the autonomous vehicle game (ABC)
