Today’s Headlines
- CHP launches “Be Seen Modesto” safety program—continuing to put the onus for safety on vulnerable road users rather than addressing drivers or unsafe design (Modesto Bee)
- LA Times reluctantly concedes that CA high-speed rail project won a major court battle
- The bus is still best (The Atlantic)
- Lesson from Mexico City: Good transit matters more than technology (Mobility Lab)
- Rent control doesn’t automatically reduce housing supply (LA Times)
- Ontario, Canada, officially cancels its cap-and-trade program (Toronto Sun, ipolitics)
- CA transportation planning grants available, deadline Nov. 30 (Escalon Times)
