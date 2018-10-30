Today’s Headlines
- Autonomous vehicles will kill cyclists (Forbes)
- because society must decide who will die when autonomous vehicles fail (South China Morning Post)
- With autonomous vehicles, practice isn’t making perfect (Wired)
- Car-based school commutes hurt families with kids (The Urbanist)
- Meet the kids suing the government over its climate policies (Pacific Standard)
- Sacramento hopes to lead by example on transportation emissions reductions (Planetizen)
- Mayors to automakers: Just stop making gas-powered cars (Curbed)
- Public engagement is hard (Governing)
- San Francisco struggles with what to do about RV residents (San Francisco Chronicle)
- San Diego buys a bunch of electric buses (Benzinga)
- Now DeMaio, head of Prop 6 campaign, threatens repeal campaign against CA Attorney General Becerra (KQED)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF