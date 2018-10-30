Today’s Headlines

Autonomous vehicles will kill cyclists (Forbes) because society must decide who will die when autonomous vehicles fail (South China Morning Post)

With autonomous vehicles, practice isn’t making perfect (Wired)

Car-based school commutes hurt families with kids (The Urbanist)

Meet the kids suing the government over its climate policies (Pacific Standard)

Sacramento hopes to lead by example on transportation emissions reductions (Planetizen)

Mayors to automakers: Just stop making gas-powered cars (Curbed)

Public engagement is hard (Governing)

San Francisco struggles with what to do about RV residents (San Francisco Chronicle)

San Diego buys a bunch of electric buses (Benzinga)

Now DeMaio, head of Prop 6 campaign, threatens repeal campaign against CA Attorney General Becerra (KQED)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF