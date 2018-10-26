Today’s Headlines

Could Uber and Lyft be a climate solution? (Union of Concerned Scientists)

Climate change won’t convince people to stop driving, but modeling good behavior can (MobilityLab)

Trump goes ahead and rolls back clean car standards as air quality worsens (Fresno Bee)

Air Resources Boards funds clean transportation for farmworkers (Next-Gen Transportation)

San Diego’s SuperLoop bus route gets improvements (Patch)

Why walkable cities are good for the economy (Vox)

Tech.co maps every autonomous vehicle crash in California

One way to enforce rules: Man with a megaphone rates people for their behavior in traffic (Daily Mail)

Another view of Prop 10 (Vox)

This frightening map shows where student debt is the biggest burden (CityLab)

