  • Could Uber and Lyft be a climate solution? (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Climate change won’t convince people to stop driving, but modeling good behavior can (MobilityLab)
  • Trump goes ahead and rolls back clean car standards as air quality worsens (Fresno Bee)
  • Air Resources Boards funds clean transportation for farmworkers (Next-Gen Transportation)
  • San Diego’s SuperLoop bus route gets improvements (Patch)
  • Why walkable cities are good for the economy (Vox)
  • Tech.co maps every autonomous vehicle crash in California
  • One way to enforce rules: Man with a megaphone rates people for their behavior in traffic (Daily Mail)
  • Another view of Prop 10 (Vox)
  • This frightening map shows where student debt is the biggest burden (CityLab)

