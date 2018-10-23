Today’s Headlines

A look at TRIP report on road conditions in California–which are not good (Modesto Bee)

Santa Clara County’s 2016 transit sales tax is legal, says appellate court (San Jose Inside)

CTC allocates a half billion for roads, safety, “congestion relief” from S.B. 1 in Mono, Inyo counties (Desert News) and in the Sierra foothills (My Mother Lode)

CARB approves tougher clean fuel rules that could save consumers money (Capitol Weekly)

George Skelton thinks the Prop 6 campaign is sputtering because people don’t know about it—but maybe there are other reasons? (LA Times)

In San Joaquin Valley, there’s money for new, cleaner tractors (ABC)

