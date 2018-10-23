Today’s Headlines
- A look at TRIP report on road conditions in California–which are not good (Modesto Bee)
- Santa Clara County’s 2016 transit sales tax is legal, says appellate court (San Jose Inside)
- CTC allocates a half billion for roads, safety, “congestion relief” from S.B. 1 in Mono, Inyo counties (Desert News)
- and in the Sierra foothills (My Mother Lode)
- CARB approves tougher clean fuel rules that could save consumers money (Capitol Weekly)
- George Skelton thinks the Prop 6 campaign is sputtering because people don’t know about it—but maybe there are other reasons? (LA Times)
- In San Joaquin Valley, there’s money for new, cleaner tractors (ABC)
