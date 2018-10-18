Today’s Headlines

  • Are gas taxes being misused, as Prop 6 proponents claim? No (LA Times)
  • TRIP report says CA roads are in bad shape, getting worse, costing drivers money (Sacramento Bee)
  • How industry learned to stop worrying and love California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (Forbes)
  • Electric vehicles and the need for cultural change (Forbes)
  • Survey says: Americans are willing to pay to reduce congestion–but maybe not support transit (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Candidates for governor in U.S. states differ on transportation issues (The Transport Politic)

