Today’s Headlines
- Are gas taxes being misused, as Prop 6 proponents claim? No (LA Times)
- TRIP report says CA roads are in bad shape, getting worse, costing drivers money (Sacramento Bee)
- and San Francisco has the worst! (SF Chronicle)
- How industry learned to stop worrying and love California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (Forbes)
- Electric vehicles and the need for cultural change (Forbes)
- Survey says: Americans are willing to pay to reduce congestion–but maybe not support transit (Smart Cities Dive)
- Candidates for governor in U.S. states differ on transportation issues (The Transport Politic)
