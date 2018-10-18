Today’s Headlines

Are gas taxes being misused, as Prop 6 proponents claim? No (LA Times)

TRIP report says CA roads are in bad shape, getting worse, costing drivers money (Sacramento Bee) and San Francisco has the worst! (SF Chronicle)

How industry learned to stop worrying and love California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (Forbes)

Electric vehicles and the need for cultural change (Forbes)

Survey says: Americans are willing to pay to reduce congestion–but maybe not support transit (Smart Cities Dive)

Candidates for governor in U.S. states differ on transportation issues (The Transport Politic)

