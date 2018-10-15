Today’s Headlines
- Make your city walkable, and save us all (Quartz)
- Kids in San Joaquin Valley, Imperial County suffer asthma attacks at twice the rate of other CA areas (California Healthline)
- The big debate on public transportation: Jarret Walker vs Randal O’Toole (CityLab)
- Californians (??! everybody!), step away from your cars (NY Times)
- Inter-county study on Inland Empire transportation challenges: most trips are local (Inland Empire)
- and transit needs are many (Inland Empire)
- SF (finally) reveals bikeway plans for Embarcadero (San Francisco Bike Coalition)
- UC prof breaks down the price of gas in CA: Lots of reasons it is high, including a “mystery surcharge” twice the size of gas tax increase (Post Bulletin)
- California mayors slam CPUC decision on energy fees as “corporate giveaway” (RouteFifty)
- The Sierra Club issues its report card on the 2017-18 CA legislative session
- Meet the head of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (CALmatters)
