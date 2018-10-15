Today’s Headlines

Make your city walkable, and save us all (Quartz)

Kids in San Joaquin Valley, Imperial County suffer asthma attacks at twice the rate of other CA areas (California Healthline)

The big debate on public transportation: Jarret Walker vs Randal O’Toole (CityLab)

Californians (??! everybody!), step away from your cars (NY Times)

Inter-county study on Inland Empire transportation challenges: most trips are local (Inland Empire) and transit needs are many (Inland Empire)

SF (finally) reveals bikeway plans for Embarcadero (San Francisco Bike Coalition)

UC prof breaks down the price of gas in CA: Lots of reasons it is high, including a “mystery surcharge” twice the size of gas tax increase (Post Bulletin)

California mayors slam CPUC decision on energy fees as “corporate giveaway” (RouteFifty)

The Sierra Club issues its report card on the 2017-18 CA legislative session

Meet the head of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (CALmatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF