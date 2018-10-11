Today’s Headlines
- Tuolomne discusses the merits of roundabouts (The Union Democrat)
- Safe streets are the best tool for fighting climate change (Curbed)
- L.A. is the worst bike city (Bicycling)
- A guide to CEQA (Curbed)
- A 2020 Census undercount—from lack of funding and/or fearful immigrants—could be bad news for California (PPIC)
- Price carbon, and price it high, says UN report (NY Times)
- Cap-and-trade supports Yurok forestry program (New Yorker)
