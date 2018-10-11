Today’s Headlines

Tuolomne discusses the merits of roundabouts (The Union Democrat)

Safe streets are the best tool for fighting climate change (Curbed)

L.A. is the worst bike city (Bicycling)

A guide to CEQA (Curbed)

A 2020 Census undercount—from lack of funding and/or fearful immigrants—could be bad news for California (PPIC)

Price carbon, and price it high, says UN report (NY Times)

Cap-and-trade supports Yurok forestry program (New Yorker)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF