Today’s Headlines

  • Newsom, Cox face off over transportation issues (KTVU, LA Times)
  • Sebastopol seeks input on pedestrian safety (Sonoma West)
  • Seeing wide streets as a tool of oppression (Strong Towns)
  • CA doubles carbon intensity reduction requirements of transportation fuel (Planetizen)
  • One car-free day reduced black carbon in Brussels by 80% (Eltis)
  • Cities have fifteen months to reverse climate change (Curbed)
  • Climate change modeling outputs vary, but all see declining water sources in California (Water Deeply)
  • How Jump designed a global electric bike (Wired)
  • Stroopwafels helped legalize food bikes in Sacramento (Comstock)

