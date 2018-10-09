Today’s Headlines
- Newsom, Cox face off over transportation issues (KTVU, LA Times)
- Sebastopol seeks input on pedestrian safety (Sonoma West)
- Seeing wide streets as a tool of oppression (Strong Towns)
- CA doubles carbon intensity reduction requirements of transportation fuel (Planetizen)
- One car-free day reduced black carbon in Brussels by 80% (Eltis)
- Cities have fifteen months to reverse climate change (Curbed)
- Climate change modeling outputs vary, but all see declining water sources in California (Water Deeply)
- How Jump designed a global electric bike (Wired)
- Stroopwafels helped legalize food bikes in Sacramento (Comstock)
