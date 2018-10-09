Today’s Headlines

Newsom, Cox face off over transportation issues (KTVU, LA Times)

Sebastopol seeks input on pedestrian safety (Sonoma West)

Seeing wide streets as a tool of oppression (Strong Towns)

CA doubles carbon intensity reduction requirements of transportation fuel (Planetizen)

One car-free day reduced black carbon in Brussels by 80% (Eltis)

Cities have fifteen months to reverse climate change (Curbed)

Climate change modeling outputs vary, but all see declining water sources in California (Water Deeply)

How Jump designed a global electric bike (Wired)

Stroopwafels helped legalize food bikes in Sacramento (Comstock)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF