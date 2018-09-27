Today’s Headlines

Lyft offers money to get people to take transit for 30 days in San Diego (Patch)

and L.A. (LAist)

and L.A. (LAist) Uber… is declaring war on cars!!! Or, to put it less sensationally: Uber will commit money to sustainable modes (Slate)

Second crack found in S.F.’s new Transbay Terminal (Curbed)

KALW offers an election guide for Bay Area transportation

Santa Rosa city council reduces fees for downtown development (Press Democrat)

Senator Elizabeth Warren has a proposal to address housing crisis (Curbed)

Cincinnati joins cities saying “no” to parking minimums (NextCity)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF