Today’s Headlines

  • Lyft offers money to get people to take transit for 30 days in San Diego (Patch)
    and L.A. (LAist)
  • Uber… is declaring war on cars!!! Or, to put it less sensationally: Uber will commit money to sustainable modes (Slate)
  • Second crack found in S.F.’s new Transbay Terminal (Curbed)
  • KALW offers an election guide for Bay Area transportation
  • Santa Rosa city council reduces fees for downtown development (Press Democrat)
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren has a proposal to address housing crisis (Curbed)
  • Cincinnati joins cities saying “no” to parking minimums (NextCity)

