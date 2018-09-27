Today’s Headlines
- Lyft offers money to get people to take transit for 30 days in San Diego (Patch)
and L.A. (LAist)
- Uber… is declaring war on cars!!! Or, to put it less sensationally: Uber will commit money to sustainable modes (Slate)
- Second crack found in S.F.’s new Transbay Terminal (Curbed)
- KALW offers an election guide for Bay Area transportation
- Santa Rosa city council reduces fees for downtown development (Press Democrat)
- Senator Elizabeth Warren has a proposal to address housing crisis (Curbed)
- Cincinnati joins cities saying “no” to parking minimums (NextCity)
