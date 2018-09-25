Today’s Headlines

  • Dueling campaigns: Gas tax opponents (LA Times)
  • Gas tax repeal effort and political mileage (Bloomberg)
  • “Modernization” of Clipper card—Bay Area’s all-in-one transit card—falls short (Curbed)
  • Improving bus stops can increase ridership (Route Fifty)
  • It’s not the scooters, it’s the badly designed streets (Greater Greater Washington)
  • San Jose to introduce bond referendum for affordable housing (NextCity)
  • Meanwhile, voters in Switzerland approve addition of “promoting bicycle infrastructure” to country’s constitution (SwissInfo)
  • Official-looking signs in Norway encourage silly walks (Good News Network)

