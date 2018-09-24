Today’s Headlines

LA just had its longest streak of bad-air days in decades (LA Times)

No, BART, the seats are really too high (Systemic Failure)

The cycling gap among U.S. cities (Wired)

It’s hard to overstate how destructive Prop 6 would be for California, says LA Times

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments opposes Prop 6 (Noozhawk)

San Jose poll sees strong local support for Google transit village (Mercury News)

Some Business Improvement Districts invest in criminalizing homelessness (NextCity)

In January, 220,000 EV cars will lose carpool lane privileges (Planetizen)

Forbes Magazine finds reasons to object to California’s clean energy goals

Why affordable housing is so expensive (CityLab)

California coastal cities should prepare for ten feet of sea level rise (Scientific American)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF