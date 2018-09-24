Today’s Headlines

  • LA just had its longest streak of bad-air days in decades (LA Times)
  • No, BART, the seats are really too high (Systemic Failure)
  • The cycling gap among U.S. cities (Wired)
  • It’s hard to overstate how destructive Prop 6 would be for California, says LA Times
  • Santa Barbara County Association of Governments opposes Prop 6 (Noozhawk)
  • San Jose poll sees strong local support for Google transit village (Mercury News)
  • Some Business Improvement Districts invest in criminalizing homelessness (NextCity)
  • In January, 220,000 EV cars will lose carpool lane privileges (Planetizen)
  • Forbes Magazine finds reasons to object to California’s clean energy goals
  • Why affordable housing is so expensive (CityLab)
  • California coastal cities should prepare for ten feet of sea level rise (Scientific American)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF