Today’s Headlines
- Lime appeals SF scooter permit plan “developed in secret” (Curbed)
- Rising housing costs are re-segregating Bay Area (UC Berkeley)
- Palo Alto spends $46 million on new housing… for cars (Systemic Failure)
- This is paradise: A car-free city in Spain (Guardian)
- Decline and rebirth of Rotterdam’s “city living room” (Guardian)
- San Diego joins Orange County with permission to create a neighborhood vehicle electrification program (Fox)
- Oakland, Stockton ports also to invest in electrifying portside trucks (SF Gate)
- After Climate Summit, California is ready to take action (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- La Cañada ponders how to pay for freeway soundwalls (LA Times)
- Against all odds, California is building high-speed rail (The Architect’s Newspaper)
- Under Doug Ford, Ontario is pedaling backwards, fast, on climate policy (TreeHugger)
- Simon Cowell laughs at helmet-wig gift—but maybe he could advocate a little more strongly for good bike lanes (Daily Mail)
