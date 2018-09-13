Today’s Headlines
- Global Climate Action Summit begins in San Francisco (Capital Public Radio)
- U.S. mayors are taking action on the climate (Route Fifty)
- Accessory Dwelling Units are hard to build, even in San Francisco (Bay City Beacon)
- Don’t make it so hard! (Strong Towns)
- Some solutions for pedestrian safety (World Bank)
- Will Pasadena roll out scooters now that it’s given up on bike-share? (Pasadena Star-News)
- E-bike-share in East Bay cities is hampered by exclusive contract—and by MTC (Berkeleyside)
- Is the White House purposely delaying transportation projects? (Governing)
