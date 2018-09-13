Today’s Headlines

  • Global Climate Action Summit begins in San Francisco (Capital Public Radio)
  • U.S. mayors are taking action on the climate (Route Fifty)
  • Accessory Dwelling Units are hard to build, even in San Francisco (Bay City Beacon)
  • Some solutions for pedestrian safety (World Bank)
  • Will Pasadena roll out scooters now that it’s given up on bike-share? (Pasadena Star-News)
  • E-bike-share in East Bay cities is hampered by exclusive contract—and by MTC (Berkeleyside)
  • Is the White House purposely delaying transportation projects? (Governing)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF