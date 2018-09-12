Today’s Headlines

Coachella Valley’s pedestrian death rate on track to be third highest this decade (Desert Sun)

Global climate action, meet the bike industry—now work together (Green Biz)

Forbes still trying to push the idea that nuclear energy is clean energy

Vote for you fave California transportation project (Action News Now)

Climate investments support jobs in California (Capitol Weekly)

Caltrans unveils 2018 State Rail Plan (SCV News)

