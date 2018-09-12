Today’s Headlines
- Coachella Valley’s pedestrian death rate on track to be third highest this decade (Desert Sun)
- Global climate action, meet the bike industry—now work together (Green Biz)
- Forbes still trying to push the idea that nuclear energy is clean energy
- Vote for you fave California transportation project (Action News Now)
- Climate investments support jobs in California (Capitol Weekly)
- Caltrans unveils 2018 State Rail Plan (SCV News)
