Today’s Headlines

  • Coachella Valley’s pedestrian death rate on track to be third highest this decade (Desert Sun)
  • Global climate action, meet the bike industry—now work together (Green Biz)
  • Forbes still trying to push the idea that nuclear energy is clean energy
  • Vote for you fave California transportation project (Action News Now)
  • Climate investments support jobs in California (Capitol Weekly)
  • Caltrans unveils 2018 State Rail Plan (SCV News)

