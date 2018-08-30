Today’s Headlines
- More on California clean electricity goals (Utility Dive)
- BART housing bill heads to governor (SFgate)
- A look at TRIP report: bad roads cost CA drivers lots of money (Construction Equipment)
- Solvang seeks state grant for bike trail (Santa Maria Times)
- Tulare County gets money to widen bridges, fix vehicle detection systems, repair highway pavement and drainage (Sun Gazette)
- Some local journalists worth following for urban issues (Planetizen)
- Here’s an idea for advocates: give the mayor a bike (Independent)
- How the Dutch created a casual biking culture (Vox)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF