Today’s Headlines

  • More on California clean electricity goals (Utility Dive)
  • BART housing bill heads to governor (SFgate)
  • A look at TRIP report: bad roads cost CA drivers lots of money (Construction Equipment)
  • Solvang seeks state grant for bike trail (Santa Maria Times)
  • Tulare County gets money to widen bridges, fix vehicle detection systems, repair highway pavement and drainage (Sun Gazette)
  • Some local journalists worth following for urban issues (Planetizen)
  • Here’s an idea for advocates: give the mayor a bike (Independent)
  • How the Dutch created a casual biking culture (Vox)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF