Today’s Headlines
- Almost here: MyFig (LA Magazine)
- This can’t wait for long-term planning: cities connect an interim bikeway on Peninsula (Palo Alto Online)
- BART gets federal grant for police patrols, security cameras, radio communications
- The differences between roundabouts and traffic circles are not trivial (Getting Around Sac)
- Turns out there’s a lot of latent demand for scooters (Vox)
- Your city may not be changing as fast as you think it is (Strong Towns)
- Democratic candidates challenging Republican incumbents oppose the gas tax (Sacramento Bee, LA Times)
- At least one poll says the gas tax repeal is failing (Probolsky Research)
- Tejon Ranch want$ to build a brand new city at the far reaches of everything (LA Times)
- Neighborhoods need more than parks and bike lanes (Inverse)
- Who speaks up about housing development (RouteFifty)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF