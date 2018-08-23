Today’s Headlines

  • Rethinking bike lanes (Human Transit)
  • The challenges of walking while old (Treehugger)
  • CARB chooses nonprofit program to help bring clean energy to low-income residents (NGT News)
  • Interview with CARB Chair Mary Nichols on transitioning to new administration (Planning Report)
  • AAA says relying on ride-hail would not be cheaper than owning a car—if you live in the sticks and don’t have access to transit (NBC)
  • Another critique of the giant new transbay transit center in SF (Wired)
  • City of Berkeley tries a new way to raise funds: issuing bitcoin to raise money for housing (Gov Tech)
  • Bill to allow BART to build housing moves forward (Curbed)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF