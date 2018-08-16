Today’s Headlines

  • Turns out, people really like scooters (Mobility Lab)
  • Bird’s plan to pay for bike lanes: good or just good PR? (Fast Company)
  • When bike-share fails, they should leave the bikes behind (The Stranger)
  • Pomona hopes to get $10m for bike, pedestrian improvements (Daily Bulletin)
  • Why drivers should support bike lanes (Strong Towns)
  • Q: What decreases pollution? A: Environmental regulations (Daily Californian)
  • Study: The bad condition of California roads is costing drivers a lot of money (NBC)
  • NBC investigation finds “hundreds” of bridges in need of repair–which Caltrans has been saying for a while (NBC)
  • BART station parking lots could be used for housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Climate gentrification is a thing (Federal Reserve Bank)
  • California plans to kill the diesel bus (Energy Wire)
  • State of Washington has a carbon tax on the ballot (The Atlantic)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF