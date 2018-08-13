Today’s Headlines

  • Huge new transbay transit center opens in San Francisco (The Epoch Times)
  • Marin water district puts up signs prohibiting all e-bikes from its trails (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Work begins in Salinas in anticipation of future commuter rail service connection to Bay Area (The Californian)
  • BART security plan is not popular (Curbed)
  • Where your gas tax dollars go (CalMatters)
  • Oakland is undergoing a massive construction boom (Mercury News)
  • What would happen if cars were removed from cities? (European Sting)
  • Aliso Canyon mitigation settlement could go towards reducing methane from cows (Inside Climate News)

