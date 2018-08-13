Today’s Headlines
- Huge new transbay transit center opens in San Francisco (The Epoch Times)
- Marin water district puts up signs prohibiting all e-bikes from its trails (Marin Independent Journal)
- Work begins in Salinas in anticipation of future commuter rail service connection to Bay Area (The Californian)
- BART security plan is not popular (Curbed)
- Where your gas tax dollars go (CalMatters)
- Oakland is undergoing a massive construction boom (Mercury News)
- What would happen if cars were removed from cities? (European Sting)
- Aliso Canyon mitigation settlement could go towards reducing methane from cows (Inside Climate News)
