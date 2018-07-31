Today’s Headlines

  • Fires, heat are direct results of climate change—but keep driving that car! There is no other way! (LA Times)
  • And it’s not just California (NY Times)
  • Republicans believe in climate change, they really do (NY Times)
  • Now SCOOTERS are an excuse not to fix transit (Indystar)
  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to block youth lawsuit on global warming (SF Chronicle)
  • Gas tax opponents come up with a fantasy “fix” for transportation funding (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF