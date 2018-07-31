Today’s Headlines

Fires, heat are direct results of climate change—but keep driving that car! There is no other way! (LA Times)

And it’s not just California (NY Times)

Republicans believe in climate change, they really do (NY Times)

Now SCOOTERS are an excuse not to fix transit (Indystar)

U.S. Supreme Court declines to block youth lawsuit on global warming (SF Chronicle)

Gas tax opponents come up with a fantasy “fix” for transportation funding (Sacramento Bee)

