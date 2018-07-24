Today’s Headlines

  • Here’s a way to ensure bike riders can safety pass cars blocking the bike lane (TreeHugger)
  • Goleta releases draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan (Noozhawk)
  • A lot more scooter companies applied for SF permits than expected (Curbed)
  • Equity makes bike-share work (NextCity)
  • Bird announces low-income program for its scooters (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Electric buses are far cleaner than diesel or natural gas, even without fully renewable sources (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Trump plans to try again to end California’s authority to regulate vehicle emissions (The Recorder, Bloomberg, SF Chronicle)
  • Mapping the effects of Prop 13 (Strong Towns)
  • Green jobs revolution needs to include all of us (The Nation)
  • Republicans launch a climate initiative to get “consensus” and keep focus on economy (EE News)
  • Podcast: Republican views on climate change (GreenTechMedia)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF