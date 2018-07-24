Today’s Headlines
- Here’s a way to ensure bike riders can safety pass cars blocking the bike lane (TreeHugger)
- Goleta releases draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan (Noozhawk)
- A lot more scooter companies applied for SF permits than expected (Curbed)
- Equity makes bike-share work (NextCity)
- Bird announces low-income program for its scooters (Smart Cities Dive)
- Electric buses are far cleaner than diesel or natural gas, even without fully renewable sources (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Trump plans to try again to end California’s authority to regulate vehicle emissions (The Recorder, Bloomberg, SF Chronicle)
- Mapping the effects of Prop 13 (Strong Towns)
- Green jobs revolution needs to include all of us (The Nation)
- Republicans launch a climate initiative to get “consensus” and keep focus on economy (EE News)
- Podcast: Republican views on climate change (GreenTechMedia)
