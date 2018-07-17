Today’s Headlines
- Why you need to vote no on the gas tax repeal (SPUR)
- CA business leaders fight to save gas tax (Sacramento Bee, Transport Topics)
- Gas tax repeal would end some road repairs (Mercury News)
- Don’t celebrate too hard about California reaching greenhouse gas emission goals (KSRO)
- SANDAG doesn’t believe ARB analysis that says Californians need to drive less (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Lyft’s purchase of bike-share company threatens free bike-share for students at SFSU (SF Examiner)
- Lyft is buying carbon offsets, saying its rides are now carbon neutral (Medium)
- Lyft commits to Vision Zero, pledging to make bikes, scooters easy ways to reach transit (Medium)
- Copenhagen became a cycling paradise after planners did the math—bikes just cost everybody much less than cars (Fast Company)
- Danes bike because it’s easy, convenient (Mobility Lab)
