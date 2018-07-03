Today’s Headlines
- Binky Brown is helping change the face of biking in the Bay Area (East Bay Times)
- Lyft buys Motivate, which operates bike-share in Bay Area, NYC, more (Next City)
- Google puts big money into Lime scooter (Vanity Fair)
- Speeding can be an addiction; roadway design can treat it (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Road projects in Marin jeopardized by gas tax repeal threat (Marin Independent Journal)
- Agreement dedicates $17m to reduce harms from SoCal freeways (Center for Biological Diversity)
- Undermining fuel efficiency standards is just a bad idea all around (Brookings)
- Autonomous vehicles are being tested in fancy retirement communities (Quartz)
- TriDelta Transit launches its first electric bus (East Bay Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF