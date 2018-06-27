Today’s Headlines

Report: Highway expansion doesn’t solve any of the issues it purports to solve (U.S. PIRG)

Slow train in downtown San Jose may get faster (Mercury News)

Marin bus route saved from extinction (Marin Independent Journal)

Preparing communities for autonomous vehicles (Mobility Lab)

Judge throws out suit against oil companies on costs of climate change (NY Times)

Getting shared e-scooters to work for everyone (Recode)

California’s helmet law and shared e-scooters (Systemic Failure)

Traffic congestion doesn’t hurt the economy, but we should still fix it–the question is how (Wired)

Urban forests can store a lot of carbon (The Conversation)

