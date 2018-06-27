Today’s Headlines
- Report: Highway expansion doesn’t solve any of the issues it purports to solve (U.S. PIRG)
- Slow train in downtown San Jose may get faster (Mercury News)
- Marin bus route saved from extinction (Marin Independent Journal)
- Preparing communities for autonomous vehicles (Mobility Lab)
- Judge throws out suit against oil companies on costs of climate change (NY Times)
- Getting shared e-scooters to work for everyone (Recode)
- California’s helmet law and shared e-scooters (Systemic Failure)
- Traffic congestion doesn’t hurt the economy, but we should still fix it–the question is how (Wired)
- Urban forests can store a lot of carbon (The Conversation)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF