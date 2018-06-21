Today’s Headlines
- Gas tax repeal effort threatens billions in Bay Area transportation projects (Mercury News)
- Feds propose stiff tariff on Chinese-manufactured e-bikes (Bicycle Retailer)
- What’s on the California ballot this November, so far (Sacramento Bee)
- Pony Express Ride kicks off in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
- SFMTA on the road to an all-electric fleet (SF Examiner)
- California joins a multi-state zero emission vehicle plan (SCV News)
- New LA transportation plan incorporates autonomous vehicles (AASHTO)
- Six transit agencies—BART among them—to receive assistance for on-demand mobility projects (Smart Cities Dive)
- New premier of Ontario promises to withdraw from cap-and-trade program, creating anxiety and uncertainty (Toronto City News)
