Today’s Headlines
- Cities, scooters, and the value of the curb (Curbed)
- New group will study interactions among different transportation modes (StateScoop)
- Regulatory reset needed for ride-hail, self-driving cars (Commonwealth)
- Santa Monica to scooter companies: Stay, but follow the rules (LA Times)
- Scooters are working where Segway didn’t (Bloomberg)
- CPUC approves utilities’ plan to build electric vehicle charging stations (Treehugger)
- Over 2,000 EV charging stations coming to Bay Area (Patch)
- Electrify America to spend $44 million on EVs in Sacramento area (Sacramento Bee)
- CARB releases proposal for Innovative Clean Transit program; seeks comments (Green Car Congress)
- Using the Happiness Index to plan cities (Governing)
