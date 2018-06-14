Today’s Headlines

  • Cities, scooters, and the value of the curb (Curbed)
  • New group will study interactions among different transportation modes (StateScoop)
  • Regulatory reset needed for ride-hail, self-driving cars (Commonwealth)
  • Santa Monica to scooter companies: Stay, but follow the rules (LA Times)
  • Scooters are working where Segway didn’t (Bloomberg)
  • CPUC approves utilities’ plan to build electric vehicle charging stations (Treehugger)
    • Over 2,000 EV charging stations coming to Bay Area (Patch)
    • Electrify America to spend $44 million on EVs in Sacramento area (Sacramento Bee)
  • CARB releases proposal for Innovative Clean Transit program; seeks comments (Green Car Congress)
  • Using the Happiness Index to plan cities (Governing)

