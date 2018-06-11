Today’s Headlines

Scooters aren’t an urban scourge, they’re a solution (LA Times) But they do yell at people who try to steal them (Guardian)

Homes being relinquished by Caltrans in path of abandoned 710 freeway project can be bought by tenants (Pasadena Star News, Mercury News, CBS)

CA high speed rail has created 2,000 construction jobs (Construction Dive)

“Great Redwood Trail” wins Senate approval but needs funding (Press Democrat)

LA Metro plans train through Sepulveda Pass for ’28 Olympics (Breitbart)

Uber is trying to horn in on Lyft’s bid to buy bike-share operator Motivate (Axios)

