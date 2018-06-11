Today’s Headlines
- Scooters aren’t an urban scourge, they’re a solution (LA Times)
- But they do yell at people who try to steal them (Guardian)
- Homes being relinquished by Caltrans in path of abandoned 710 freeway project can be bought by tenants (Pasadena Star News, Mercury News, CBS)
- CA high speed rail has created 2,000 construction jobs (Construction Dive)
- “Great Redwood Trail” wins Senate approval but needs funding (Press Democrat)
- LA Metro plans train through Sepulveda Pass for ’28 Olympics (Breitbart)
- Uber is trying to horn in on Lyft’s bid to buy bike-share operator Motivate (Axios)
