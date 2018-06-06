Today’s Headlines

People who walk, bike, take transit are fighting over crumbs (Treehugger)

What will happen to bike-share data under Uber, Lyft ownership? (Mobility)

Regulating scooters in San Francisco (The Drive)

Election News: Frontrunner Newsom’s top issues are affordability and homelessness (SF Chronicle) Two-thirds requirement on GGRF seems to be going down at polls (LA Times) Apathy reigns in California election (LA Times)

Environmentalists sue to stop Elk Grove from expanding into farmland (Sacramento Bee)

A new career path for teens: fixing bicycles (Mother Nature Network)

Washington Post ponders Stockton’s experiment with guaranteed basic income

