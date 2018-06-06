Today’s Headlines

  • People who walk, bike, take transit are fighting over crumbs (Treehugger)
  • What will happen to bike-share data under Uber, Lyft ownership? (Mobility)
  • Regulating scooters in San Francisco (The Drive)
  • Election News:
    • Frontrunner Newsom’s top issues are affordability and homelessness (SF Chronicle)
    • Two-thirds requirement on GGRF seems to be going down at polls (LA Times)
    • Apathy reigns in California election (LA Times)
  • Environmentalists sue to stop Elk Grove from expanding into farmland (Sacramento Bee)
  • A new career path for teens: fixing bicycles (Mother Nature Network)
  • Washington Post ponders Stockton’s experiment with guaranteed basic income

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF