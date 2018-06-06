Today’s Headlines
- People who walk, bike, take transit are fighting over crumbs (Treehugger)
- What will happen to bike-share data under Uber, Lyft ownership? (Mobility)
- Regulating scooters in San Francisco (The Drive)
- Election News:
- Frontrunner Newsom’s top issues are affordability and homelessness (SF Chronicle)
- Two-thirds requirement on GGRF seems to be going down at polls (LA Times)
- Apathy reigns in California election (LA Times)
- Environmentalists sue to stop Elk Grove from expanding into farmland (Sacramento Bee)
- A new career path for teens: fixing bicycles (Mother Nature Network)
- Washington Post ponders Stockton’s experiment with guaranteed basic income
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF