Today’s Headlines
It’s Election Day: Whatever you do, at least get out and vote today
- How bike lanes benefit businesses (Strong Towns)
- How businesses nevertheless believe more parking is better for them (Bike San Diego)
- Governor Brown appoints EDF California Climate Director to independent committee on emissions markets (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Save the scooters, redesign the streets, and save San Francisco (Wired)
- California must invest in cleaning up polluted communities (Sacramento Bee)
- Six urban hikes you can reach by LA Metro (The Source)
- What the big California influencers say are the state’s most urgent issues (Sacramento Bee)
- Caltrans considers widening Yolo Causeway west of Sacramento with toll lanes (Sacramento Bee)
- More transit routes = more riders (CityLab)
- (Most) of huge new Transbay Transit Center to be complete in July, probably (Curbed)
- Solano planning commission has to update its rules on granny flats (Daily Republic)
- Rent strikes in L.A. amid housing crisis (Washington Post)
