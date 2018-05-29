Today’s Headlines
- Uber crash refutes claim that self-driving cars are safe just because they eliminate human error (City Lab)
- Santa Barbara awarded $15 million for bike path (Edhat)
- Good transit access definitely lowers transportation costs (CityLab)
- But efforts to build near transit threaten to price out those most dependent on it (San Diego Union Tribune)
- More great news for clean transit (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- CA will need much more EV charging availability (RTO Insider)
- Elections have consequences: Updates for voters who care about sustainable transportation (Green Caltrain)
- Federal EPA used disavowed research to justify allowing polluting trucks (LA Times)
