Today’s Headlines

Uber crash refutes claim that self-driving cars are safe just because they eliminate human error (City Lab)

Santa Barbara awarded $15 million for bike path (Edhat)

Good transit access definitely lowers transportation costs (CityLab)

But efforts to build near transit threaten to price out those most dependent on it (San Diego Union Tribune)

More great news for clean transit (Union of Concerned Scientists)

CA will need much more EV charging availability (RTO Insider)

Elections have consequences: Updates for voters who care about sustainable transportation (Green Caltrain)

Federal EPA used disavowed research to justify allowing polluting trucks (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF