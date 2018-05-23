Today’s Headlines
- New source makes it easier to connect, compare health data to other urban data (Next City)
- Some experts say cap-and-trade isn’t adding up (Cal Matters)
- How Villaraigosa convinced voters to tax themselves to pay for transit (LA Times)
- “Random” unknowables contribute to rising pedestrian deaths in Visalia, say police with a shrug. “Be careful out there.” (Sun Gazette)
- The relentless rise of the entitled motorist (Stuff)
- The Bay Area’s housing crisis, in four charts (Urban Wire)
- An accounting change could fuel green infrastructure (News Deeply)
- Portland tries a new thing: crossbikes next to crosswalks (KATU)
- Atlanta report shows huge influence of transit on real estate prices (Curbed)
- The amazing psychology of Japanese transit stations (CityLab)
