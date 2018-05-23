Today’s Headlines

New source makes it easier to connect, compare health data to other urban data (Next City)

Some experts say cap-and-trade isn’t adding up (Cal Matters)

How Villaraigosa convinced voters to tax themselves to pay for transit (LA Times)

“Random” unknowables contribute to rising pedestrian deaths in Visalia, say police with a shrug. “Be careful out there.” (Sun Gazette)

The relentless rise of the entitled motorist (Stuff)

The Bay Area’s housing crisis, in four charts (Urban Wire)

An accounting change could fuel green infrastructure (News Deeply)

Portland tries a new thing: crossbikes next to crosswalks (KATU)

Atlanta report shows huge influence of transit on real estate prices (Curbed)

The amazing psychology of Japanese transit stations (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF