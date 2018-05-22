Today’s Headlines
- America’s Boulevards of Death (Governing)
- Hawaii, still at the vanguard of criminalizing walking, removes crosswalks in the name of “safety” (Civil Beat)
- Like Pokemon Go, but you get paid: Bird hunting to charge e-scooters (The Atlantic)
- West Sacramento plans to become the smartest city in America (StateScoop)
- To fight climate change, California must fight inequality (Earther)
- Growing costs slow new housing in California (SPUR)
- The fateful vote that made New York City rents so high (ProPublica)
- How I (we) caused the California housing crisis (Bloomberg)
- The problem with opportunity zones (CityLab)
- Whole categories of jobs are being pushed out of expensive cities (CityLab)
- Protecting communities from rising sea level: ideas for the Bay Area (Curbed)
