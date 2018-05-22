Today’s Headlines

America’s Boulevards of Death (Governing)

Hawaii, still at the vanguard of criminalizing walking, removes crosswalks in the name of “safety” (Civil Beat)

Like Pokemon Go, but you get paid: Bird hunting to charge e-scooters (The Atlantic)

West Sacramento plans to become the smartest city in America (StateScoop)

To fight climate change, California must fight inequality (Earther)

Growing costs slow new housing in California (SPUR)

The fateful vote that made New York City rents so high (ProPublica)

How I (we) caused the California housing crisis (Bloomberg)

The problem with opportunity zones (CityLab)

Whole categories of jobs are being pushed out of expensive cities (CityLab)

Protecting communities from rising sea level: ideas for the Bay Area (Curbed)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF