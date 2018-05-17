Today’s Headlines
- CalBike releases its election endorsements
- Ghost bikes: a photo album (Real Change News)
- CTC approves gas tax funding:
- LA Metro gets $703.6 million for transit (CBS)
- LA Cañada to get $10m for sound walls (La Cañada Valley Sun News)
- Highway 101 widening in Petaluma (Petaluma 360)
- Bay Area projects: $660m (benzinga)
- Rising pedestrian deaths prompt suggestions for changing streets, vehicles (JDPower)
- California could pass innovative legislation on climate, energy, transportation issues (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Paris ponders free transit for all (CityLab)
- Distraction in traffic (Transfers Magazine)
- Reframing the case for transit (Remix)
- Housing bills that have survived so far (Ethan Elkind)
- Should Oakland tax empty properties? (SPUR)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF