Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco gets new protected bike lanes for Bike to Work Day (SFgate)
- Governor’s revised budget brings good news; Brown wants to use the extra money to house the homeless (LA Times)
- Ventura County may raise bus fares (VC Star)
- A breakdown of where San Diego’s gas tax money is going (San Diego Union Tribune)
- San Mateo County approves more transit-connection shuttles approved (Patch)
- Napa County car commuters hope the CTC will fund wider highways–for more cars (Napa Valley Register)
- So does Petaluma (Petaluma 360)
- This story about cool new Google maps technology repeats the disproven claim that “distracted pedestrians” are killing themselves (Slate)
- What was killing pedestrians in 1906 San Francisco (KQED)
- The vehicle of the future has two wheels, a handlebar, and is a bike (Wired)
- California leads the way in fighting climate change (Guardian)
- Trump to send Pruitt and Chao to California to negotiate on emissions rules (Sacramento Bee)
