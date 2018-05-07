Today’s Headlines
- Davis kicks off Bike Month (Davis Enterprise)
- Celebrating lowrider bikes (CBS News)
- Police blame the people on foot, not the careless drivers (Daily News)
- Where Southern California’s many deadly vehicle crashes occur (The OCR)
- Ventura, in line for some gas tax money, opposes its repeal (VC Star)
- Woodland, in line for some gas tax money, officially opposes its repeal (Daily Democrat)
- SCAG gets a new president, ready to fix SoCal transportation (Inland Empire)
- I can’t just put my bike in storage (SF Chronicle)
- US EPA’s website on climate change has been offline—for “updating”—for a year (Washington Post)
- Report: California housing crisis may lead to an economic one (Curbed)
- Rapid transit in low-density boomtowns (Pedestrian Observations)
- Advice for transit agencies facing autonomous vehicle hype (TransitCenter)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF