Today’s Headlines

  • Davis kicks off Bike Month (Davis Enterprise)
  • Celebrating lowrider bikes (CBS News)
  • Police blame the people on foot, not the careless drivers (Daily News)
  • Where Southern California’s many deadly vehicle crashes occur (The OCR)
  • Ventura, in line for some gas tax money, opposes its repeal (VC Star)
  • Woodland, in line for some gas tax money, officially opposes its repeal (Daily Democrat)
  • SCAG gets a new president, ready to fix SoCal transportation (Inland Empire)
  • I can’t just put my bike in storage (SF Chronicle)
  • US EPA’s website on climate change has been offline—for “updating”—for a year (Washington Post)
  • Report: California housing crisis may lead to an economic one (Curbed)
  • Rapid transit in low-density boomtowns (Pedestrian Observations)
  • Advice for transit agencies facing autonomous vehicle hype (TransitCenter)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF