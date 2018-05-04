Today’s Headlines
- Bike improvements coming to Davis soon (Davis Enterprise)
- America is falling in love with bike-share (Wired)
- Love those e-bikes (Treehugger)
- To keep students riding, UC Davis deals with abandoned bikes, bike thefts (Davis Enterprise)
- New parking garage for BART–that BART didn’t want (East Bay Times)
- How Ontario grew its role in SoCal transportation planning (Daily Bulletin)
- Peninsula leaders split over transportation tax measure (Palo Alto Online)
- California has invested more than $1.2 billion in zero emission and low-carbon transportation (Green Car Congress)
- School buses benefit from cap-and-trade funds (School Transportation News)
- State transit money pours into Santa Barbara (Independent)
- Caltrans asked Baldwin Park to build affordable housing on a lot it bought; city will build a warehouse instead (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
