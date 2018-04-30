Today’s Headlines
- Gas tax repeal will be on the ballot (KHTS)
- Meanwhile gas tax money (with some cap-and-trade money) is being allocated already for:
- Silicon Valley transit (Silicon Valley Business Journal)
- Santa Barbara rail (Edhat)
- San Diego transit (KUSI)
- Bay Area transit agencies (SF Gate)
- Van Nuys Boulevard transit (Daily News)
- Central Valley rail project (Record.net)
- San Bernardino transit . . . and freeway expansion (VV Daily Press)
- Apple Valley road widening (VVNG)
- Richmond looking to close a final gap between Greenway and Bay Trail (Richmond Standard)
- Sacramento Amtrak platforms are cracking; city sues contractors (Sacramento Bee)
- Arcata launches Safe Routes to School program (Redheaded Blackbelt)
- Why we can’t leave transportation apps to the private sector (SPUR)
- Electric buses are coming (Vox)
- Trump and California setting up for a fight over fuel standards (LA Times)
