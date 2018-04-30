Today’s Headlines

  • Gas tax repeal will be on the ballot (KHTS)
  • Meanwhile gas tax money (with some cap-and-trade money) is being allocated already for:
  • Richmond looking to close a final gap between Greenway and Bay Trail (Richmond Standard)
  • Sacramento Amtrak platforms are cracking; city sues contractors (Sacramento Bee)
  • Arcata launches Safe Routes to School program (Redheaded Blackbelt)
  • Why we can’t leave transportation apps to the private sector (SPUR)
  • Electric buses are coming (Vox)
  • Trump and California setting up for a fight over fuel standards (LA Times)

