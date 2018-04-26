Today’s Headlines

Republicans hope to ride a gas-tax repeal to victory (LA Times)

It’s not clear how well carbon pricing schemes reduce GHGs, but they sure do help the economy (Vox)

People seem to think that riding a bike to work would take too long. Wrong (NY Times)

There are lots of things large and small we can do about climate change (NY Times)

Are we ready for autonomous vehicles? (California Bicycle Coalition)

AAA researchers find that hit-and-run crashes are increasing (Omaha World Herald)

Cute video: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu promotes biking—okay, some of it is with a stunt double (Times of Israel)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF