Today’s Headlines
- Republicans hope to ride a gas-tax repeal to victory (LA Times)
- It’s not clear how well carbon pricing schemes reduce GHGs, but they sure do help the economy (Vox)
- People seem to think that riding a bike to work would take too long. Wrong (NY Times)
- There are lots of things large and small we can do about climate change (NY Times)
- Are we ready for autonomous vehicles? (California Bicycle Coalition)
- AAA researchers find that hit-and-run crashes are increasing (Omaha World Herald)
- Cute video: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu promotes biking—okay, some of it is with a stunt double (Times of Israel)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF