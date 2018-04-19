Today’s Headlines

  • Hit-and-run crashes force a call to action (LA Times)
  • Lyft to pay for carbon offsets, claiming that will make its many trips “carbon neutral” (Green Biz)
  • Sonoma County to use gas tax money for new pavement, road projects (SF Gate)
  • La Jolla business owners are really mad about those green bikes (La Jolla Light)
  • A new digital tool maps curb use in cities (Fast Company)
  • Google buys more downtown property near Diridon station (East Bay Times)

