Today’s Headlines

  • Bike San Diego gets a new Executive Director (BikeSD)
  • Los Angeles creates a Shared Mobility Climate and Equity Action Plan (NRDC)
  • There’s another state housing bill that would change zoning, allow more housing (LA Times)
  • Rent control campaign hits the streets in California (NY Times)
  • Tesla clashes with federal investigators over deadly crash (Washington Post)
  • How BART used social media to turn a crisis into an opportunity (Mobility Lab)
  • Bird calls it an “extraordinary” scooter ban, San Francisco says bosh (Curbed)
  • Here’s a game/tool for city planners and community members as well (Fast Company)
  • Local news site creates a new model for supporting community news (Berkeleyside)

