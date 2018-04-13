Today’s Headlines
- Bike San Diego gets a new Executive Director (BikeSD)
- Los Angeles creates a Shared Mobility Climate and Equity Action Plan (NRDC)
- There’s another state housing bill that would change zoning, allow more housing (LA Times)
- Rent control campaign hits the streets in California (NY Times)
- Tesla clashes with federal investigators over deadly crash (Washington Post)
- How BART used social media to turn a crisis into an opportunity (Mobility Lab)
- Bird calls it an “extraordinary” scooter ban, San Francisco says bosh (Curbed)
- Here’s a game/tool for city planners and community members as well (Fast Company)
- Local news site creates a new model for supporting community news (Berkeleyside)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF