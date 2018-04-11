Today’s Headlines

  • Jeff Tumlin explains parking (YouTube)
  • Resolution of San Diego transportation plan lawsuit sets a statewide precedent (Center for Biological Diversity)
  • Autonomous vehicle regulation, testing need to be much more robust (Ars Technica)
  • The potential of autonomous electric buses (Strong Towns)
  • Housing bill scaled back (Mercury News, SF Gate)
    • How will it reshape California? (KALW)
  • LA plans to streamline “backyard housing” (Fast Company)
  • Google is almost ready to build “viable” TOD in downtown San Jose (Mercury News)
  • Surprise! Congressional Budget Office projects huge deficits from Republican tax bill (LA Times, Politico)
  • The U.S. is winning the climate fight in the electricity sector—but that’s just low-hanging fruit (Vox)

