Today’s Headlines
- Jeff Tumlin explains parking (YouTube)
- Resolution of San Diego transportation plan lawsuit sets a statewide precedent (Center for Biological Diversity)
- Autonomous vehicle regulation, testing need to be much more robust (Ars Technica)
- The potential of autonomous electric buses (Strong Towns)
- Housing bill scaled back (Mercury News, SF Gate)
- How will it reshape California? (KALW)
- LA plans to streamline “backyard housing” (Fast Company)
- Google is almost ready to build “viable” TOD in downtown San Jose (Mercury News)
- Surprise! Congressional Budget Office projects huge deficits from Republican tax bill (LA Times, Politico)
- The U.S. is winning the climate fight in the electricity sector—but that’s just low-hanging fruit (Vox)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF